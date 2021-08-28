Research Analysts Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

QSR opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Marc Lemann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,295 shares of company stock worth $4,491,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

