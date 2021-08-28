Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.56. 1,126,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.