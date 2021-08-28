Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $490.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.