Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $63.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 172.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

