Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 296 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $372.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.98. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

