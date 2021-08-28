Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,004 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Realty Income by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 247,143 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $71.55 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

