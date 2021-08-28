Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,904 shares of company stock worth $2,011,194. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $225.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

