Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.86. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

