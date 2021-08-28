Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 322 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 174,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

