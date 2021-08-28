RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Up 16.9%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)’s stock price rose 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 249,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 76,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

KUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. The company has a market cap of C$64.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.