RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. 1,273,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of RedHill Biopharma worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

