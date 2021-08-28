Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

