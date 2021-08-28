Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

