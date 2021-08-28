Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. 3,143,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.