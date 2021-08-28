Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New $12.68 Million Investment in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 438,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,678,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Shaw Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

SJR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 106,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,994. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.96%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

