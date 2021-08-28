Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $59.35 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up approximately 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of NiSource worth $59,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 2,510,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,667. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

