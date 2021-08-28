Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,160 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $79,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. 1,119,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,167. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

