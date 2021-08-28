Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,160 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $79,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ES traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. 1,119,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,167. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.
In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
