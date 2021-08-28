ReapChain (REAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.09 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $309,923.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.19 or 0.00749162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00099977 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

