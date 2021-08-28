RealNetworks’ (RNWK) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their market perform rating on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
