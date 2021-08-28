Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RZREF remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46. Razor Energy has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.