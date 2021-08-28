Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$50.50 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.90.

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$19.42 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -40.23.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

