Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAVN. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Raven Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

