Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 630,978 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $19.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RANI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

