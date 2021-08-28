Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.