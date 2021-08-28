Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Cap of $22.62 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 112% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $22.62 million and approximately $344,611.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.58 or 0.99919646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.41 or 0.06651990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.00996521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.