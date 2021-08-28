Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QIPT. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

