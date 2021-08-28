Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This is an increase from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

