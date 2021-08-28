QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,016,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 231,318 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,588 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 558,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,043 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

