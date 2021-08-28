Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.73. 736,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.68.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

