Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised by Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

