Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Boosted by Wedbush

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

