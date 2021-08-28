Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,259,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 145,808.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $12,217,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

