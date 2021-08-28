Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.