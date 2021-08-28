Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for AECOM Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AECOM in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

ACM stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.78. AECOM has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

