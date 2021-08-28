Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

