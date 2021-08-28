PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $23,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of PTC by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

