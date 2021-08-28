Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in August

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PRYMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 target price on shares of Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $18.79 on Friday. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

