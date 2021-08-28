Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,227. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,419,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

