Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $430,161.20 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.
Shares of Progyny stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 852,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,227. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
