Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Set at $36.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) has been given a $36.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 141.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Profound Medical stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

