Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.