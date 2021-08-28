Prime Media Group Limited (PRT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on September 26th

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.
About Prime Media Group
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.