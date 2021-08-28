Prime Media Group Limited (PRT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on September 26th

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

About Prime Media Group

Prime Media Group Limited provides commercial television broadcasting services in Australia. It offers free-to-air television broadcasting services under the PRIME7 and GWN7 brands in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland, and regional Western Australia.

