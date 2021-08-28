Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 375,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,441. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

