Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 34,850 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $221.43. 1,944,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

