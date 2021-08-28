Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 2,150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $51.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,890.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

