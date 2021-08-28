Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 121,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of The Mosaic worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $32.65. 2,451,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.