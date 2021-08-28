PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,188 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $50,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $41.91 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

