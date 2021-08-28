PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,257 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $58,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.