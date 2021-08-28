PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.84. The stock had a trading volume of 647,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,140. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

