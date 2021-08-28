PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $30.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

PWSC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PWSC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.81. 554,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,535. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

